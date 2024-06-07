NJ Transit riders face more delays during Friday morning commute

article

NJ Transit commuters can expect more major delays for the Friday morning commute thanks to more Amtrak track maintenance.

Trains in and out of Penn Station were delayed for as much as 50 minutes, with tickets and passes being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal, and 33rd Street.

This follows several days of delays for both Amtrak and NJ Transit trains, causing all travel in the area to be temporarily stopped as crews worked to resolve the issue.

Several riders have taken to X (formally Twitter), to voice their frustration about not being notified of the delays sooner. "NJ Transit commuters deserve better," one commuter said.

Customers are advised to visit the NJ Transit website for alternate service information.