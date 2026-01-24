NJ Transit service temporarily suspended tomorrow due to storm

The Brief NJ Transit bus, light rail and access link services will be temporarily suspended at 4 a.m. tomorrow. The rail service will then resume on a regular weekend schedule until 2 p.m. Updates on when rail service will officially resume will begin on Monday.



NJ Transit will temporarily suspend service tomorrow, Jan. 25, due to the incoming snow storm.

NJ Transit suspension

What we know:

Passengers should check NJ Transit's website for updates on the situation.