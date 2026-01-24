Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Sussex County, Mercer County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County

NJ Transit service temporarily suspended tomorrow due to storm

By
Published  January 24, 2026 6:49pm EST
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey announces travel restrictions, transit suspensions ahead of winter storm

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced commercial vehicle travel restrictions and statewide transit suspensions ahead of an approaching winter storm, warning that conditions could become dangerous as snow develops overnight.

The Brief

    • NJ Transit bus, light rail and access link services will be temporarily suspended at 4 a.m. tomorrow.
    • The rail service will then resume on a regular weekend schedule until 2 p.m.
    • Updates on when rail service will officially resume will begin on Monday.

NEW JERSEY - NJ Transit will temporarily suspend service tomorrow, Jan. 25, due to the incoming snow storm.

NJ Transit suspension

What we know:

NJ Transit bus, light rail and access link services will be temporarily suspended at 4 a.m. tomorrow.

The rail service will then resume on a regular weekend schedule until 2 p.m. Updates on when rail service will officially resume will begin on Monday.

Passengers should check NJ Transit's website for updates on the situation.

The Source: This article includes information from NJ Transit.

