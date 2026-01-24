NJ Transit service temporarily suspended tomorrow due to storm
NEW JERSEY - NJ Transit will temporarily suspend service tomorrow, Jan. 25, due to the incoming snow storm.
NJ Transit suspension
What we know:
NJ Transit bus, light rail and access link services will be temporarily suspended at 4 a.m. tomorrow.
The rail service will then resume on a regular weekend schedule until 2 p.m. Updates on when rail service will officially resume will begin on Monday.
Passengers should check NJ Transit's website for updates on the situation.
The Source: This article includes information from NJ Transit.