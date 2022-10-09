NJ towns declare water emergency after main break

article

The towns of Montclair and Glen Ridge in New Jersey have declared a state of emergency due to a major water main break in Nutley last week.

On October 5, the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission experienced a major water main break in a six-foot diameter line, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said in a YouTube video announcing the declaration. The break also interrupted service on a nearby four-foot water main.

As a result, residents in Montclair and Glen Ridge are now being asked to stop using water unless it is essential.

"With the steps we have taken and with your assistance, I am optimistic that we can meet the moment," Spiller said.

As of Sunday morning, the list of prohibited non-essential uses of water in Glen Ridge included watering lawns and outdoor gardens, washing driveways and sidewalks, running partial loads in washing machines and dishwashers and operating non-essential ice machines.

The break has also affected the city of Newark, which warned residents last week that they might experience low water pressure or no water as a result of the break.

Bloomfield also issued a boil water advisory for the entire township.