NJ towns declare water emergency after main break

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Montclair
FOX 5 NY
A photo illustration of tap water in a clear glass drinking glass in West Reading, PA Tuesday afternoon June 15, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY - The towns of Montclair and Glen Ridge in New Jersey have declared a state of emergency due to a major water main break in Nutley last week.

On October 5, the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission experienced a major water main break in a six-foot diameter line, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said in a YouTube video announcing the declaration. The break also interrupted service on a nearby four-foot water main.

As a result, residents in Montclair and Glen Ridge are now being asked to stop using water unless it is essential. 

"With the steps we have taken and with your assistance, I am optimistic that we can meet the moment," Spiller said. 

As of Sunday morning, the list of prohibited non-essential uses of water in Glen Ridge included watering lawns and outdoor gardens, washing driveways and sidewalks, running partial loads in washing machines and dishwashers and operating non-essential ice machines. 

The break has also affected the city of Newark, which warned residents last week that they might experience low water pressure or no water as a result of the break. 

Bloomfield also issued a boil water advisory for the entire township. 