Police in NJ say a woman jumped over a wooden fence at the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton – and was caught on camera.

"A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure," the Bridgeton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The video then shows the woman jumping back over the fence as the tiger leaps and paces back and forth.

A sign posted at the enclosure reads, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

