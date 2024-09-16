New Jersey wrong-way crash leaves at least 5 injured; person in custody

One person is in custody after a wrong-way crash on Route 4 in Teaneck, NJ left multiple people injured, police said.

The crash happened on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

A wrong-way crash on Route 4 in Teaneck, NJ left multiple people injured, police said.

According to police, at least five people were injured, including two who were trapped in one of the vehicles.

At least five people were injured in the wrong-way crash, police said.

Route 4 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Garden State Parkway fatal accident

Meanwhile, two adults and a 17-year-old girl were killed in a Saturday night crash on the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey State Police said.

State police responded to the crash just before midnight on the northbound side of the parkway in Woodbridge Township.

According to state police, David Dryerman, 54, was driving a Tesla when it ran off the road. The Tesla then struck a sign, guardrail and concrete bridge support.

As a result, Dryerman and two passengers, 54-year-old Michele Dryerman and the 17-year-old girl, were killed. State police said all three victims were from Woodcliff Lake.