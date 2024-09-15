New Jersey car crash leaves 3 dead on Garden State Parkway

Two adults and a 17-year-old girl are dead after a car crash on the Garden State Parkway Saturday night, the New Jersey state police said.

State police responded to the crash just before midnight on the northbound side of the parkway in Woodbridge Township.

According to state police, David Dryerman, 54, was driving a Tesla when it ran off the road. The Tesla then struck a sign, guardrail and concrete bridge support.

As a result of the crash, Dryerman and two passengers, 54-year-old Michele Dryerman and the 17-year-old girl, were all killed. State police said all three of the victims are from Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

The crash remains under investigation.