NJ surpasses one million positive PCR tests; School districts report 39 outbreaks

New Jersey crossed another milestone in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, officially recording over 1,000,000 positive PCR tests.

As of the latest Census data, New Jersey's population stands at just over 9,000,000, meaning roughly one in nine New Jerseyans have gotten the virus.

Governor Phil Murphy announced the milestone on Twitter, along with the news that the total number of confirmed deaths in the state had risen by another 20, to a total of 24,613.

The state currently has a positivity rate of 6.10%, along with a rate of transmission of 0.97.

As of Wednesday morning, 11,651,798 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with 5,844,483 people who live, work, or study in the state being fully vaccinated.

Murphy also announced that there were 39 reported outbreaks in school districts throughout the state this week, totaling 219 cases. The number is an increase from 23 outbreaks last week.

The largest is in Toms River, with hundreds of kids and staff members have either tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined since the start of the school year.

