NJ state offices closed due to treacherous weather

State government offices in New Jersey closed early Monday (Dec.2, 2019), as the state faced the threat of snow and wintry weather following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy decided to shut government offices at noon for nonessential employees.

A wet ride into work was expected to change to snow throughout the day. The areas hardest hit would depend on a narrow band of heavier snow that forecasters were still trying to track.

Northern and central counties faced the greatest chance for significant snowfall through Tuesday morning.

Some schools closed and others dismissed students early.

Commercial vehicles were banned on I-80 from the Pennsylvania border to I-287, along I-78 from the Pennsylvania border to I-287 and on I-287 from I-78 to the New York border.

