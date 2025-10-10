NJ state of emergency: Why New Jersey has an acting governor right now

The Brief Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency across New Jersey starting 10 p.m. Saturday ahead of a powerful nor’easter expected to bring heavy rain, 60 mph winds, and coastal flooding. Way is serving as acting governor while Governor Phil Murphy is out of state, a standard procedure under New Jersey’s line of succession. A longtime public official, Way became lieutenant governor in 2023 after Sheila Oliver’s death and also serves as New Jersey’s secretary of state.



The storm is forecast to bring up to five inches of rain, winds up to 60 mph, dangerous surf, and major coastal and inland flooding across all 21 counties, according to Executive Order No. 399.

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, during an Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images Expand

What we know:

Way is serving as acting governor likely because Governor Phil Murphy is out of office, a routine situation that triggers the state’s line of succession.

Under New Jersey law, the lieutenant governor assumes gubernatorial duties whenever the sitting governor is unavailable.

Who is Tahesha Way?

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 17: New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha L. Way, speaks during a Naturalization Ceremony at Liberty State Park on September 17, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Expand

Way, who has served as lieutenant governor since Sept. 2023 and continues to hold her post as Secretary of State, was appointed by Murphy following the death of former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. A longtime public servant, Way is a former administrative law judge, Passaic County official, and attorney.

ASBURY PARK, NJ - MARCH 25: New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way speaks during the 20th Anniversary of the Garden State Film Festival at Asbury Lanes on March 25, 2022 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

She earned degrees from Brown University and the University of Virginia School of Law.

As acting governor, Way holds full executive authority and will oversee New Jersey’s emergency response to the weekend storm.