NJ sinkhole I-80 repairs expected to take weeks: Latest updates, map

The Brief Officials in New Jersey are working to address sinkholes affecting major highways in Morris County, particularly on Route 80 and Route 287, which have caused significant traffic disruptions. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy recently visited the I-80 sinkhole site to receive updates on the ongoing repairs, alongside Governor Phil Murphy and Congressman Thomas Kean. Murphy says NJ Transit will offer a 50% discount on the Morris & Essex Line starting Monday to get as many people off the roads as possible.



Both eastbound and westbound lanes of New Jersey's Route 80 near Exit 34 will be closed until further notice as crews work to repair the massive sinkholes forming thanks to abandoned mines.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy recently visited the I-80 sinkhole site to receive updates on the ongoing repairs, alongside Governor Phil Murphy and Congressman Thomas Kean.

"Please work from home for the next 6 to 8 weeks if that's an option for you to relieve some of the pressure." — NJ Gov. Phil Murphy

What they're saying:

"This has been a nasty situation for the past couple of months, and it's only gotten worse," Murphy said.

Officials are hopeful that the westbound lanes of Route 80 will be reopened within the week, but the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period, likely 6 to 8 weeks.

"This is a massive artery that can't be shut down," Duffy said, emphasizing the collaborative efforts at both the state and federal levels to address the situation.

Duffy also noted that the situation is continuously evolving and that officials would assess what kind of federal aid might be necessary moving forward.

NJ Transit

Murphy says NJ Transit will offer a 50% discount on the Morris & Essex Line starting Monday to get as many people off the roads as possible.

NJ sinkholes

The sinkhole on Route 80, caused by a collapsed pipe, has shut down the three leftmost lanes of the northbound side just north of Exit 41B in Parsippany-Troy Hills. Ongoing repairs are underway, but delays are expected to persist throughout the weekend.

What we know:

As of Saturday morning three left lanes of five on I-287 northbound remain closed north of Exit 41B (I-80) in Parsippany-Troy Hills due to a sinkhole caused by a collapsed pipe.

Meanwhile, a sinkhole that opened on March 21 along the northbound side of Route 287 near Exit 41B has closed three lanes. The cause is still under investigation.

These incidents highlight the risks posed by abandoned mines in the region, particularly in areas like Wharton, Dover, and Mine Hill, where many such mines exist.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 01: Floodwaters build up in a sinkhole after the storm, on Ramsey Avenue in Hillside, New Jersey, United States on October 01, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Local officials warn that disruptions could continue for weeks or months as engineers assess and repair the damage.

Here's how you can track updates and view a live traffic map and find detours:

Below you'll find a live traffic map from NJ511. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the map.

NJDOT has created a web page to keep the public informed about the progress of repairs.

Since winter, three sinkholes have appeared on Route 80:

A 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole in the right shoulder of I-80 eastbound near mile post 34, repaired in late December 2024.

An 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole in the center lane of I-80 eastbound at Exit 34, observed and stabilized in February 2025.

A 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole in the median of the I-80 eastbound work zone, which appeared in March 2025.

The backstory:

The collapse of an abandoned mineshaft beneath Route 80 in Morris County, New Jersey, on December 26, underscores the significant risk posed by the state's nearly 600 abandoned mines. These mines, scattered across nine northern counties, can lead to sudden and dangerous sinkholes, NJ.com reports.

New Jersey has a rich history of mining, particularly for iron ore, copper, and other minerals, and the hilly terrain in the state's northwest became known for its mineral deposits.

Mining activities in the state began as early as the 18th century and continued into the 19th and early 20th centuries. Advances in technology and shifts in economic priorities led to the closure of many mines.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is reviewing subsurface conditions to assess stability, but the extent of underground mine networks remains largely unknown.