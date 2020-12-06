NJ sets new record with over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

article

New Jersey set a new record high for positive coronavirus cases on Sunday when the state reported over 6,000 cases for the first time.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, 6,046 new positive cases have been reported, continuing the steady recent increase in cases over the last few weeks and a jump of over 600 from Saturday, when 5,367 new cases were reported.

Murphy has been warning New Jersey residents that the pandemic is "nowhere near over," and that "all options are on the table" when it comes to closing parts of the state's economy in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Beginning Monday, outdoor gatherings in the state will be capped at 25 people, while indoor youth and high school sports have been banned.

