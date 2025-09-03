NJ Sen. Cory Booker announces engagement to girlfriend Alex Lewis: 'Thrilled to share'

article

The Brief New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is engaged to girlfriend Alex Lewis. Booker announced the engagement on Instagram on Tuesday. Photos show the romantic beach proposal.



New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is engaged!

What we know:

The New Jersey democrat announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!" Booker wrote.

The post featured several beach-side photos with the happy couple decked out in leis as the senator got down on one knee during a recent trip to Hawaii.

Booker went on to gush about his now-fiancee, saying "Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love."

What's next:

The newly engaged couple have yet to release any wedding details, but Booker said they are, "excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment."

Dig deeper:

Booker and Lewis who share a home in Washington, D.C., have been dating for about a year and a half, according to a report by the Washington Examiner earlier this month.

The New Jersey senator was previously linked to actress Rosario Dawson, before the couple broke up in 2022.