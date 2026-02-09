NJ school district delays opening Monday amid extreme cold

The Brief A New Jersey school district delayed classes Monday after extreme cold caused bus transportation issues. Officials said frozen gas lines prevented some buses from starting and operating properly. The delay comes as the National Weather Service issued rare Extreme Cold Warnings and wind chills dipped below zero across the region.



A New Jersey school district delayed the start of classes Monday amid extreme cold and transportation issues.

What we know:

Schools in the Kinnelon Borough School District are operating on a two-hour delayed schedule Monday due to transportation problems caused by dangerously cold conditions.

Dig deeper:

District officials said the delay is the result of difficulties faced by the district’s outsourced transportation companies, which experienced issues starting and operating buses because of frozen gas lines.

Artic blast, extreme cold warnings

The delay comes as another blast of arctic air swept through the Northeast, capping off a weekend of life-threatening cold.

The National Weather Service issued rare extreme cold warnings for New York City, with similarly frigid conditions impacting parts of New Jersey.

Bitter temperatures took hold again Monday morning, with wind chills hovering between minus 5 degrees in some areas, according to forecasters.

The district announced the delayed opening in a notice to families and said classes would begin two hours later than normal.

No additional changes to the school day have been announced.

