NJ police officer rescues man trapped in burning car

A police officer from central New Jersey is being hailed a hero after he rescued a man trapped in a burning car, said police.

Bodycam and dashcam footage taken November 21 show Howell Township Police Officer Nicholas Volpe pulling the driver out of the vehicle. Officer Volpe had been on a routine patrol when he came across the burning car.

“The door was crushed closed,” wrote the department on Facebook. “Officer Volpe determined the driver was conscious and instructed him to climb out the window. However, the interior damage prevented him from doing so. Officer Volpe reached in and grabbed the driver under his arms and pulled him through the window … the vehicle was quickly consumed in flames shortly thereafter.”

According to police, the 62-year-old driver said he crashed because he was distracted by his cellphone.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

“This incident once again highlights the bravery of police officers every day across this country,” said Police Chief Andrew Kudrick. “The quick and decisive actions of Officer Volpe undoubtedly saved this man’s life. He is a prime example of a true hero. I’m certainly proud of him.”