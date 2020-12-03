NJ police officer rescues driver from burning vehicle

A policeman rescued a driver trapped in a fiery overturned vehicle on November 26 in Monroe Township, New Jersey, officials said.

The Monroe Township Police Department said in a statement that they received a report of a vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night.

Footage released by the department shows Officer Douglas Perrone arriving on the scene, rushing to attempt to extinguish the fire, climbing into the flaming vehicle, and pulling the driver out, the department said.

The 30-year-old male driver suffered internal injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Officer Perrone was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

On Nov. 21, a police officer from Howell Township rescued a driver who was trapped in a burning vehicle. According to police, the 62-year-old driver said he had crashed because he was distracted by his cellphone. The car then caught fire.

