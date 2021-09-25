Expand / Collapse search

Missing NJ mom, 4 children have been safely located, police say

GLOUCESTER TWP, N.J. - Police have located a New Jersey mother and her four young children Sunday afternoon. 

The Gloucester Township Police Department said 36-year-old Danielle Mead and her four children, ages 2-6 all with the last name Browne, had not been seen since Thursday. 

Family members filed a missing persons report on Saturday. 

According to the Gloucester Township Police Department, they were all safely found. 

