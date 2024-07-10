NJ Mega Millions winning $1.13B jackpot ticket remains unclaimed

The NJ $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket from March remains unclaimed, as New Jersey lottery officials announced the lucky holder of June's winning $221 million Powerball ticket has come forward to claim their prize.

Mega Millions winner

The billion-dollar lottery was won by a single ticket sold in Neptune but no one has come forward to claim it.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in Neptune Township, Monmouth County at a ShopRite Liquor store on Route 66.

With only a year to claim the prize, officials are urging the winner to sign the ticket and contact them.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, no matter the size, stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

There’s a long list of rare events that are more likely than winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot – you have more of a chance of becoming the president of the United States.

A common comparison is the odds of getting struck by lightning once in your lifetime, which stand at about one in 15,300.

What is the payout?

The $1.13 billion jackpot can be paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, however, which would be $537.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, also in NJ, the lucky holder of June's winning $221 million Powerball ticket has come forward to claim their prize.

Lottery officials announced the exciting news Tuesday, stating that the winner decided to take the $104.7 million cash option after purchasing the ticket at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold.

The winner has yet to be identified, but officials say they were still in shock when they showed up to claim the jackpot.

FOX 29 Philadelphia, as well as the Associated Press wire services, helped contribute to this report.