Mega Millions results: Winning $1.13B jackpot ticket sold in NJ

Check your tickets!

Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

What were the winning numbers?

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4. The winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according to the Mega Millions website. The exact location is not yet known.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, no matter the size, stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

There’s a long list of rare events that are more likely than winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot – you have more of a chance of becoming the president of the United States.

A common comparison is the odds of getting struck by lightning once in your lifetime, which stand at about one in 15,300.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

What is the payout?

The $1.13 billion jackpot can be paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, however, which would be $537.5 million.

The next big U.S. lottery drawing will be Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year’s Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.