NJ man laid off during pandemic now mowing lawns for the elderly and veterans for free

Two years ago Brian Schwartz, a former ad agency vice-president from Wayne, New Jersey started mowing lawns for free after being laid off due to the pandemic crisis in the summer of 2020.

"I was just keeping myself busy in a difficult time in history and doing some good in the world," said Schwartz, the founder of the non-profit I Want To Mow Your Lawn.

Fast-forward to today, and what started out as a way to cope and help others during a difficult time has sparked gone viral and a national movement.

I Want To Mow Your Lawn now operates in 42 different states, with 300 volunteers. They mow the lawns of the elderly, disabled, veterans, and anyone in need.

They have mowed hundreds of lawns including the one of Vietnam veteran Larry Dbowsky and his wife Sandra. The two met Brian two years ago, and since then, a volunteer has been showing up at their home twice a month.

"I think it's great. For free is the best way, I save a fortune in gas, before they came I gave up on moving the lawn," said Dbowsky.

I Want To Mow Your Lawn is looking for volunteers and donations, for more information you can visit them at this link.