NJ man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's dogs and ferret

A New Jersey man accused of killing his girlfriend's pets now faces several felony charges in upstate New York.

The Putnam County SPCA arrested Matthew Savinovich, 27, of Norwood, Bergen County, on Wednesday. Authorities believe he killed his girlfriend's three Chihuahuas and a ferret over the course of their relationship from December 2019 to November 2020 in Lake Peekskill, a hamlet in Putnam County.

A judge ordered him held in the county jail on $100,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross said several law enforcement agencies cooperated on a "lengthy investigation" that led to Savinovich's indictment.

"The cooperation and help we received from all these agencies was an invaluable resource," Ross said. "Studies have shown that those who commit animal cruelty eventually commit crimes against humans."

The indictment charged Savinovich with aggravated cruelty to animals, burglary, criminal mischief — all felonies, and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Savinovich has a lengthy criminal record and was also charged with jumping bail on other charges, officials said.

