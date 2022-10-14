Expand / Collapse search

NJ introduces some of U.S.'s strictest gun carry laws

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
New Jersey
New Jersey lawmakers are trying to outlaw guns in a long list of public places.

NEW JERSEY - Lawmakers in New Jersey have introduced some of the harshest gun carry laws in the nation.

A new bill would prohibit guns in 25 categories of public areas, including government buildings, schools, casinos, bars, sporting arenas, child care centers, parks, beaches, hotels, and college campuses.

It would also require some gun owners to obtain liability insurance and complete safety training to carry a firearm.

Violations would be a third-degree crime. 

Lawmakers say the bill is a direct response to the Supreme Court decision overturning New York's concealed carry law.