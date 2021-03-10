NJ increases indoor capacity limit for some venues to 50% beginning Mar. 19

The indoor capacity limit for restaurants and other venues in New Jersey can increase to 50% beginning March 19, announced Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday.

The limit increase applies to restaurants, recreational and amusement gyms, fitness clubs, barbershops, salons, and other personal care businesses.

"We feel confident in these steps given the data we have been seeing in the last five weeks since the last time we expanded the indoor reality," said Murphy during a briefing on the pandemic.

Also beginning Mar. 19, all indoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services or performances will be capped at 25 individuals up from 10.

The limit on outdoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals or memorial services can increase to 50 individuals up from 25.

"While the numbers of new cases we report daily can fluctuate, and some days can be high, we believe that, when all factors are weighed, we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our health care system," said Murphy.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,961 COVID patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across the state. 408 patients were in our intensive care units, 235 patients were on ventilators and 227 patients were discharged. 17 in-hospital deaths were reported.

"On Feb. 5 when our restaurant capacity last changed, our hospitals were treating just under 2,900 patients. That number has been coming down by 1,000 and has been consistent since then," said Murphy.