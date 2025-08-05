NJ hiker goes missing in Grand Canyon as massive wildfire continues to burn

article

The Brief Park rangers are asking for help to find a New Jersey hiker who went missing in the Grand Canyon. He has been missing for more than a week, and his vehicle was found in a nearby parking lot. The 35-year-old went missing as a wildfire continues to consume part of the Grand Canyon.



A New Jersey man has been missing for more than a week after going on a hike in the Grand Canyon as the largest fire ever recorded in the area rages on.

What we know:

Thomas Daniel Gibbs, 35, of Freehold, New Jersey, was reported missing by family and friends on July 28.

His Tesla Cybertruck was found the same day in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim.

He was believed to be hiking in the Grandview Trail and Horseshoe Mesa area on July 22, when he was last heard from around noon.

Search for hiker

Ground searchers, drones, search dogs and high-angle technical rescue efforts were deployed in the search for Gibbs, the National Park Service said in a statement to FOX News on Sunday.

Although search efforts have since been scaled back "due to the lack of further clues or evidence to suggest Mr. Gibbs was in the greater Grandview Trail area," park officials say that the investigation is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

The park service told FOX News that search efforts have not been hindered by the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has consumed over 126,000 acres on the North Rim with 13 percent containment.

The fire is now the largest ever recorded in the Grand Canyon, and has been burning for four weeks.

At least 70 structures have burned, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge at the North Rim.

What you can do:

Anyone who was on the Grandview Trail around July 22 and may have seen Gibbs, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line.

Gibbs is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes.