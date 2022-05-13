List: NJ gas stations offer discounted gas Friday
NEW JERSEY - Dozens of New Jersey gas stations are dropping gas prices on Friday in a stunt to show support for self-service gas stations. Under current New Jersey law, a driver is not allowed to pump their own fuel.
Some gas station owners claim that they could drop gas prices if they didn't have to have workers pumping all the gasoline.
The Fuel Your Way NJ coalition’s Self-Serve Day of Awareness will take place across the state.
Each station will decide how much they are dropping the price but the group says it will average about $.15 a gallon.
A proposal to allow self-service gas stations is stalled in the state legislature.
Motorists who pull into participating gas stations will be handed a facsimile of a $100 bill during the next several weeks with the message that they could save $100 to $400 per year if the state allowed self-serve. Motorists will be encouraged to contact their representatives demanding passage of the legislation.
Gas stations will also display a sign next to pumps that have been closed with the message: "This pump would be open if New Jersey allowed self-serve fueling."
Gas stations participating in the price drop on Friday include:
BERGEN COUNTY
Exxon - 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale
North Arlington Gulf - 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington
Exxon - 782 Route 17, Paramus
Valero - 639 Route 17 North, Paramus
Exxon - 100 Route 17 North, Paramus
Sunoco - 456 Route 17 North, Ramsey
Exxon - 700 Washington Ave., Washington Twp.
Exxon - 185 Rt. 17 S., East Rutherford
Valero - 198 Route 17 S., Mahwah
Valero - 193 Route 17 N., Mahwah
CAMDEN COUNTY
P66 - 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin
Amoco - 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill
West Berlin Delta - 250 Route 73, West Berlin
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape Harbor Auto Repair - 795 Route 109, Cape May
ESSEX COUNTY
Livingston Sunoco - 247 S.Livingston Ave., Livingston
Exxon - 625 McCarter Highway, Newark
Exxon - 264 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair
Lukoil - 335 McCarter Highway, Newark
Exxon - 550 Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland
South Orange Exxon - 68 W South Orange Ave., South Orange
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Glassboro Delta - 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro
HUDSON COUNTY
Bayonne Tiger Mart - 529 Kennedy Blvd., Bayonne
Willow Sunoco - 1301 Willow Ave., Hoboken
Lukoil - 200 12th St. , Jersey City
Shell - 164 14th Street, Jersey City
Gold Coast Petro Sunoco - 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City
Newport Exxon - 245 12th St., Jersey City
BP - 235 12th St., Jersey City
Sunoco - 465 Grand St. Jersey City
Exxon, 450 Route 3 West, Secaucus
Gas - 3842 Park Ave., Weehawken
Newport Valero - 93 14th St, Jersey City
Exxon Holland Tunnel Svc. Ctr. Inc. - 97 Marin Blvd, Jersey City
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Califon Exxon 429 - County Road 513, Califon
Hampton BP - 238 Route 31 North, Hampton
Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco - 1370 Route 22 West, Lebanon
Lebanon Sunoco - 1237 Route 31. Lebanon
Lebanon BP - 1201 Route. 31 South. Lebanon
Liberty Mart - 118 Route 202/31North, Ringoes
MERCER COUNTY
Lukoil - 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington
Gas - 1 Pennington Rd., Pennington
Lukoil - 3513 Route 1 South, Pennington
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Exxon- 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia. East Brunswick
East Brunswick Sunoco- 784 Route 18, East Brunswick
Ultra Mart Inc. - 3875 Park Ave., Edison
Exxon - 1441 Route 1 South, Edison
Exxon - Garden State Parkway, North Colonia
BP - 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
Exxon - Garden State Parkway, South Iselin
Lukoil - 152 Old New Brunswick Road, Piscataway
Zackria Fuel, LLC - 4501 Stelton Road, South Plainfield
South River BP - 258 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Aberdeen Exxon - 1164 Route 34, Aberdeen
BP - 44 South Street, Freehold
Hazlet Shell - 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
Matawan Sunoco - 323 Route 34, Matawan
Middletown BP - 863 Route 35, Middletown
Monmouth Road BP - 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch
MORRIS COUNTY
Denville Route 46 Sunoco - 161 W. Main St., Denville
Long Valley P66 - 43 East Mill Road, Long Valley
Peapack Sunoco - 28 US Highway 206, Peapack
Randolph BP - 260 South Salem St. Randolph
Whippany Lukoil - 1235 Route 10, Whippany
OCEAN COUNTY
Exxon - 600 Brick Blvd., Brick
Exxon - 181 Drum Point Road., Brick
Exxon - 1444 Route 88, Lakewood
Kelly’s Sea Bay Sunoco - Route 35 North, Lavallette
Shell - 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River
Exxon - 13 Route 37 East, Toms River
PASSAIC COUNTY
Exxon - 478 Haldon Ave., Haledon
Exxon - 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne
Exxon - 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne
SOMERSET COUNTY
Somerset Hills Exxon - 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge
Exxon - 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset
UNION COUNTY
Exxon - 162 Central Ave., Clark