List: NJ gas stations offer discounted gas Friday

Dozens of New Jersey gas stations are dropping gas prices on Friday in a stunt to show support for self-service gas stations. Under current New Jersey law, a driver is not allowed to pump their own fuel.

Some gas station owners claim that they could drop gas prices if they didn't have to have workers pumping all the gasoline.

The Fuel Your Way NJ coalition’s Self-Serve Day of Awareness will take place across the state.

Each station will decide how much they are dropping the price but the group says it will average about $.15 a gallon.

A proposal to allow self-service gas stations is stalled in the state legislature.

Motorists who pull into participating gas stations will be handed a facsimile of a $100 bill during the next several weeks with the message that they could save $100 to $400 per year if the state allowed self-serve. Motorists will be encouraged to contact their representatives demanding passage of the legislation.

Gas stations will also display a sign next to pumps that have been closed with the message: "This pump would be open if New Jersey allowed self-serve fueling."

Gas stations participating in the price drop on Friday include:

BERGEN COUNTY

Exxon - 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale

North Arlington Gulf - 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington

Exxon - 782 Route 17, Paramus

Valero - 639 Route 17 North, Paramus

Exxon - 100 Route 17 North, Paramus

Sunoco - 456 Route 17 North, Ramsey

Exxon - 700 Washington Ave., Washington Twp.

Exxon - 185 Rt. 17 S., East Rutherford

Valero - 198 Route 17 S., Mahwah

Valero - 193 Route 17 N., Mahwah

CAMDEN COUNTY

P66 - 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin

Amoco - 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta - 250 Route 73, West Berlin

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape Harbor Auto Repair - 795 Route 109, Cape May

ESSEX COUNTY

Livingston Sunoco - 247 S.Livingston Ave., Livingston

Exxon - 625 McCarter Highway, Newark

Exxon - 264 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair

Lukoil - 335 McCarter Highway, Newark

Exxon - 550 Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland

South Orange Exxon - 68 W South Orange Ave., South Orange

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Glassboro Delta - 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro

HUDSON COUNTY

Bayonne Tiger Mart - 529 Kennedy Blvd., Bayonne

Willow Sunoco - 1301 Willow Ave., Hoboken

Lukoil - 200 12th St. , Jersey City

Shell - 164 14th Street, Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco - 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City

Newport Exxon - 245 12th St., Jersey City

BP - 235 12th St., Jersey City

Sunoco - 465 Grand St. Jersey City

Exxon, 450 Route 3 West, Secaucus

Gas - 3842 Park Ave., Weehawken

Newport Valero - 93 14th St, Jersey City

Exxon Holland Tunnel Svc. Ctr. Inc. - 97 Marin Blvd, Jersey City

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Califon Exxon 429 - County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP - 238 Route 31 North, Hampton

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco - 1370 Route 22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco - 1237 Route 31. Lebanon

Lebanon BP - 1201 Route. 31 South. Lebanon

Liberty Mart - 118 Route 202/31North, Ringoes

MERCER COUNTY

Lukoil - 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington

Gas - 1 Pennington Rd., Pennington

Lukoil - 3513 Route 1 South, Pennington

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Exxon- 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia. East Brunswick

East Brunswick Sunoco- 784 Route 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc. - 3875 Park Ave., Edison

Exxon - 1441 Route 1 South, Edison

Exxon - Garden State Parkway, North Colonia

BP - 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

Exxon - Garden State Parkway, South Iselin

Lukoil - 152 Old New Brunswick Road, Piscataway

Zackria Fuel, LLC - 4501 Stelton Road, South Plainfield

South River BP - 258 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Aberdeen Exxon - 1164 Route 34, Aberdeen

BP - 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell - 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco - 323 Route 34, Matawan

Middletown BP - 863 Route 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP - 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch

MORRIS COUNTY

Denville Route 46 Sunoco - 161 W. Main St., Denville

Long Valley P66 - 43 East Mill Road, Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco - 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP - 260 South Salem St. Randolph

Whippany Lukoil - 1235 Route 10, Whippany

OCEAN COUNTY

Exxon - 600 Brick Blvd., Brick

Exxon - 181 Drum Point Road., Brick

Exxon - 1444 Route 88, Lakewood

Kelly’s Sea Bay Sunoco - Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell - 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon - 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

PASSAIC COUNTY

Exxon - 478 Haldon Ave., Haledon

Exxon - 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon - 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset Hills Exxon - 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge

Exxon - 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset

UNION COUNTY

Exxon - 162 Central Ave., Clark

