NJ flooding: What you need to know after driving through floodwater

The Brief Several drivers found themselves forced to make their way through floodwater on Monday. If you think your vehicle has been damaged by the water, there are crucial steps you should take as soon as possible. It is also important to document any damage and reach out to your insurance company.



Floodwater overwhelmed streets and highways across New Jersey and New York during Monday night's storm, forcing commuters to maneuver through several inches of water.

Did that drive cause damage to your vehicle, and what should you do next?

What you can do:

Your vehicle being exposed to too much moisture could cause damage, including mold, electrical issues and rust, so it's crucial to address any possible flood damage as quickly as possible:

What to do after driving through floodwater

Don't start your car - Attempting to start a vehicle with water in the engine compartment could cause hydrolock and damage your engine. Disconnect the battery - Water mixed with electrical current could cause failure of electrical items in your vehicle. Roll down the windows. Look for a high-water mark to give you an idea of the level of damage. Get any residual water out of your vehicle Drain and refill the engine oil, transmission oil and differential fluid Remove spark plugs if the vehicle is in a high-water situation. Check your vehicle's field system, along with other fluids. Assess electrical damage by turning on electrical systems one-by-one.

Experts say your vehicle may not be a total loss if the water level was low enough not to penetrate the dash area.

If your vehicle sustained any damage, you should reach out to your insurance to see what is covered.

Car insurance and flood damage

The New York Department of Financial Services says your car insurance will only cover flood damage if comprehensive coverage is included in your policy.

Comprehensive coverage protects against damage from events outside your control, including floods, heavy rains, and hail storms.

Officials say to document any damage by taking photos and videos, then immediately report the flood damage to your insurance company.