NJ flooding: Routes 46, 23 closed; Paterson rescues underway after Passaic River crests

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc in parts of northern New Jersey following Monday's storm, with rescue operations underway in Paterson and road closures in effect on major thruways.

Meanwhile, many residents in Little Falls remain unable to return home days after officials issued an evacuation order.

Water is receding but flooding continues along the Passaic River in Morris, Passaic and Essex counties.

SKY FOX footage shows water rescue crews removing residents from their homes.

FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales reports traffic is now being detoured to Fairfield and up to Route 80.

FOX 5 NY's Jim Smith said you can access Route 46 once again at Route 23.

The water appears to be slowly receding after New Jersey got hit hard on Monday.

Cop cars are patrolling the area making sure people do not drive.

Emergency shelters are open for residents who are not able to go home.

Passaic River flooding:

According to the National Weather Service, the flood stage for the Passaic River area is 7 feet, the major flood stage is 9 feet, and as of 5:30 a.m., the recorded levels were 10.27 feet high.

Not only are residents worried about flooding, but the water is now freezing over.

"We just kept seeing it, rise, rise, and rise. It became scary," a Little Falls resident said.

Those who live in Passaic County are trying to pick up the pieces from Monday's storm. The only problem is, they are still underwater.

First responders in Little Falls initiated emergency rescues for the second day in a row.

The town is currently under a evacuation order with floodwaters still rising.

Little Falls resident, Jeanette Martinez decided to stay behind and said it's a mistake she won't make twice.

Wayne flooding:

In Wayne, parking lots look more like ponds.

"Roads are blocked off," Wayne resident Latoya Marchesini said. Marchesini has been using his boat as a temporary water taxi.

"I was stuck here, so I really couldn't go to work," he said.

Many New Jersey residents said the rain is growing far more frequent and intense.

"There are 100-year storms twice within five years," a Wayne resident said.

The swampy streets are putting businesses like Laminate Beauty Bar in limbo at the height of the holiday rush.

"A lot of people have been calling to see if we are open because its Christmas week," an employee said.