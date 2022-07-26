NJ will give you up to $4,000 to buy an electric vehicle

article

New Jersey has extended an incentive program to encourage people to buy electric vehicles.

The program is called Charge-Up New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy says it is the country’s largest electric vehicle purchase incentive program, with a maximum $4,000 payout.

The administration claims that 13,000 EVs were purchased or leased with the incentive program in the past two years.

Under the plan, less expensive electric cars will get bigger incentives than costly ones.

The state will provide incentives of up to $4,000 for vehicles with MSRP’s under $45,000 and incentives of up to $2,000 for vehicles with an MSRP between $45,000 and $50,000.

"With so much at stake amid the mounting climate crisis, it is imperative that we all do our part not just as New Jerseyans, but as global citizens, to help mitigate the impacts of climate change," Governor Murphy said in a news release. "That’s why I’m proud that my administration is doing everything in its power to make the transition to electric vehicles more financially feasible and practical for working families across the state."

Murphy also unveiled a residential EV charger program. It offers a $250 rebate for a home charger.

The program can be combined with the already existing utility programs, which may cover installation costs.