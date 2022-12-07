NJ COVID hospitalizations hit 10-month high

article

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit a 10-month high in New Jersey, according to the latest data released by state health officials.

A total of 1,329 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across 70 of the state's 71 hospitals as of Wednesday, the largest number of hospitalizations since February 15.

Of those hospitalized, 152 are in intensive care and 62 are on ventilators.

State officials confirmed another 2,096 cases of COVID-19 across the state Wednesday, with 17 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The statewide rate of transmission was 1.61 on Monday, up from 0.88 last Friday. A transmission rate of 1 means new cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 means more people are catching the virus.

Despite the increase, the state's numbers are still below last year's post-Thanksgiving surge, when the seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 3,153 on December 7, 2021. Currently, the seven-day average is 1,763.

A total of 2,417,349 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, with 32,087 confirmed fatalities.