NJ congressman tells unvaxxed to 'get off your butt' after he tests COVID positive

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-New Jersey, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. The 84-year-old Democrat, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, said his symptoms are mild.

"Omicron spreads like wildfire and is no joke. If you haven't yet get off your butt and get vaccinated and get boostered: these shots are the only reason my case is luckily mild," Pascrell said in a statement. "Don't worry about me: get your shots!"

The 12-term congressman, who represents parts of Bergen, Passaic, and Hudson counties, said he is working from home.

New Jersey reported 27,975 new confirmed cases and 7,387 probable cases on Thursday.

You can find COVID vaccination sites here and testing sites here . If you're a New Jersey resident, you're eligible to receive a free at-home saliva test kit even if you don't have symptoms.

