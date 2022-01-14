NJ chemical plant fire

A massive, six-alarm fire erupted at a chemical plant in Passaic on Friday night, forcing residents nearby to be evacuated.

Mayor Hector Lora said the fire was located at the Qualco chemical plant near Canal Street and that residents were being evacuated from the immediate area.

Residents living nearby are being advised to close their windows and nearby roads are closed.

"We are requiring all residents to close your window, stay away from the immediate area," Lora said.

Lora said that the fire had not yet reached where the chemicals at the plant were stored, but that it was getting closer.

Video shared to social media showed enormous plumes of smoke drifting into the sky over the fire.

Currently, there are no injuries reported.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.