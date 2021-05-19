NJ: Business capacity limits lifted, masks must continue to be worn indoors

Beginning Wednesday, businesses can operate at full capacity with some restrictions in New Jersey.

People still have to keep 6 feet apart. If you’re going inside a business you must wear a mask.

Stephanie Miesch, the owner of G-Force Fitness and Training in Rutherford says this is a step in the right direction.

"It is exciting to see us move forward, but we still are pretty cautious about taking everyone’s health seriously. We’ll be keeping on masks until he does lift them... and until then we will give them them the choice," says Miesch.

Others say they want Governor Murphy to get rid of masks.

"I don’t think we need masks anymore. How many states have lifted the mask mandate," says Micheal Fencik, the co-owner of Varrelman’s Bake Shop in Rutherford.

Fencing adds that businesses going back to full capacity will not affect him much since people still have to social distance. He says overall his customers have been doing a good job following the state’s latest Covid-19.

"In the beginning. My customers without being told social distances and formed lines outside. I never had to instruct anyone," says Fencik.

Governor Murphy announced that the state will be providing incentives for those who get vaccinated. If you get vaccinated you can get a free state park pass or a free glass of wine at a New Jersey vineyard

