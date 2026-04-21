A New Jersey-born coach just became the first American to guide a team to a major European trophy

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The Brief A New Jersey-born coach just became the first American coach to win a major European trophy Pellegrino Matarazzo led Real Sociedad to a Copa del Rey title in Spain. It marks a breakthrough moment for American coaches on the global stage.



A coach with roots in New Jersey just pulled off something no American manager had ever done before.

He won a major trophy in Europe.

From Jersey to the world stage

Pellegrino Matarazzo, born in New Jersey, led Real Sociedad to a Copa del Rey title after a dramatic final against Atlético Madrid.

The match ended 2-2 before Real Sociedad won in a penalty shootout, securing one of Spain’s biggest domestic trophies.

For Matarazzo, it was more than just a win. It was history.

According to ESPN, the victory makes him the first American coach to win a major European trophy.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - APRIL 18: Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad lifts the Copa Del Rey trophy following the Copa Del Rey Final match between Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 18, 2026 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Expand

A moment years in the making

Matarazzo’s rise has been anything but typical.

American coaches have long struggled to break into top European leagues, often overlooked in favor of more established names from traditional soccer powerhouses.

But this run with Real Sociedad changed that conversation.

He took over a team that had been struggling and, in just a few months, guided them all the way to a trophy.

TOPSHOT - Real Sociedad's US coach Pellegrino Matarazzo (C) and Real Sociedad's players celebrate with the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) trophy at San Sebastian's town hall on April 20, 2026. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP via Getty Images)

Why this matters back home

For fans in New Jersey and across the U.S., this is bigger than one title.

It is proof that American coaches can succeed at the highest levels of the sport, not just players.

For years, the pipeline of American talent to Europe focused mostly on athletes. Now, it is expanding to the sidelines.

What's next:

Matarazzo’s Copa del Rey win could open doors for more American coaches looking to make their mark overseas.

And for one coach with Jersey roots, it is likely just the beginning.