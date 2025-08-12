NJ boil water advisory remains in effect 5 days after massive main break

The Brief A boil water advisory has extended to a fifth day for Paterson and Prospect Park. It was issued after a massive water main broke on Friday morning. Crews are working to make repairs, but the water is still not safe to drink.



Progress is being made in Paterson, New Jersey, as crews continue working to repair a massive water main that broke last week.

However, more than 185,000 residents in Paterson and Prospect Park are still under a boil water advisory five days later.

When will water be restored?

What we know:

Officials say the leak from the 30-inch water main break has been isolated, but crews are still working to complete the repairs.

Once those repairs are made, it will still be a couple of days before residents can use the water, because everything will need to be flushed and tested to ensure the water is safe to drink.

Related article

Officials are asking residents to continue to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or making ice until they are officially notified that the water quality is safe.

Residents are also being asked to conserve water, not to open fire hydrants and not to water their lawns.

Help for those affected

What you can do:

Homes, schools and businesses are feeling the effects of the 5-day boil water advisory, and have turned to bottled water for drinking, cooking and cleaning.

In an effort to help, the city will be providing bottled water starting at noon on Tuesday at Hillford Park, located at North 8th and Oxford Streets in Paterson.

A comfort station with portable bathroom and showers is also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson.

What's next:

Officials are expected to give an update on the repairs at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

NJ water main break

The backstory:

The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) confirmed that a 30-inch water main broke early Friday morning behind Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

The rupture caused significant flooding, and residents in both Paterson and nearby Prospect Park began experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or temporary service interruptions shortly after.

A baseball game scheduled for Friday at Hinchliffe Stadium was canceled due to the water emergency.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a live video from the scene, showing torrents of water rushing across a roadway. In the video, he said: "This is why residents haven’t had water."