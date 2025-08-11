NJ boil water advisory remains in effect after massive main break

The Brief A 30-inch water main broke Friday near Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, leaving many without water or with low pressure. A boil water advisory remains in effect for all of Paterson and neighboring Prospect Park; repairs could take another 24–36 hours. Free bottled water will be distributed starting at noon today at Hillford Park (N. 8th & Oxford Streets).



Four days after a massive water main break in New Jersey, a boil water advisory remains in effect for both Paterson and Prospect Park, leaving many residents without reliable access to clean water.

The 30-inch water line ruptured Friday in a wooded area behind Hinchliffe Stadium, damaging key infrastructure and severely disrupting service across the city. Officials say the pipe is "hundreds of years old," a stark reminder of New Jersey’s aging water systems.

What we know:

Since the break, crews have worked around the clock to isolate the leak and begin repairs. On Monday morning, officials updated the estimated timeline, saying full service restoration could take another 24 to 36 hours.

"A lot of our residents are without water, we have some families that have low water pressure," President of Paterson's City Council, Dr. Lilisa Mimms told FOX 5 NY.

When a boil water advisory is issued, residents are urged not to drink tap water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute. Officials confirm the water is not currently safe for consumption.

Local perspective:

To help affected households, the city is distributing free bottled water starting at 12 p.m. Monday at Hillford Park, located at North 8th and Oxford Streets in Paterson.

City leaders, including the mayor, are expected to hold a news conference around noon to provide further updates on the situation and ongoing repair efforts.

The backstory:

The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) confirmed that a 30-inch water main broke early Friday morning behind Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

The rupture caused significant flooding, and residents in both Paterson and nearby Prospect Park began experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or temporary service interruptions shortly after.

A baseball game scheduled for Friday at Hinchliffe Stadium was canceled due to the water emergency.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a live video from the scene, showing torrents of water rushing across a roadway. In the video, he said: "This is why residents haven’t had water."