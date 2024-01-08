Everything needed for a snowstorm was at the ready for the Blairstown residence; yet, from the start of snowfall to its end Sunday afternoon, they found themselves still overwhelmed.

"It came down pretty quick, and actually we didn’t expect that much. We thought it was going to be a lot less than what fell down, shared Blairstown resident, Ieva Alverson.

Keelon Shackleford and Julene Barksdale though, were ready to go after a rude awakening on their first winter in town a couple of years ago.

"We were definitely prepared this time. We got a little tractor. We have our own tractor so no one had to come plow us out, we were ready," the couple shared.

Still though, their car ended up dumped on the side of the road needing a tow after more than 10 inches of snow, dumped on their front lawn.

"The car just slid all the way down the hill, so I just didn’t want to go all the way down, so I just threw it in a rocky ditch to stop it," shared Shackleford.

The car has since been towed and ready for the pickup lesson, but it’s still a lesson bought.

"Last night was bad. The roads were horrible. It was probably one of the worst drives I’ve ever done," Pam Cuneo told FOX 5.

Cuneo, a medic with Blairstown EMS shares responding to emergencies over the weekend, got a bit tricky.

Though many of the roads were plowed and passable overtime early on, she and her co-workers faced challenges behind the wheel.

"Just getting to homes, do you know, driveways and stuff aren’t plowed or anything like that and bringing people out, but thankfully we weren’t super busy last night, so," she explained.

We caught a resident who wanted to remain anonymous with his plow getting his year started with good deeds looking out for his neighbors before any surprises early Monday morning.

"I live in the neighborhood, I can do it cause I can do it. I’m just getting the sidewalks, so people can walk up and down and this is going to have to go away when it gets warm," he shared.

While some fared better than others, it was a wake-up call for what could be coming later on in the winter stretch.

"Oh, we’re ready. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready," Barksdale expressed.

"There’s another storm coming though Tuesday, so I think I’m more worried about what happens now as this gets heavy and possibly freezes," added Alverson.