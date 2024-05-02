These NJ cities named among top US places to live

Two cities in NJ were named among the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S., according to a new 2024 ranking.

The website Liveability recently released its list, with two New Jersey cities ranked among the best.

Featured article

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health." Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade for the city based on the data points.

New Jersey

Clifton

LivScore: 788

"Clifton also is praised for its family-friendly atmosphere, charming neighborhoods and exceptional schools," the website said. "Outdoor enthusiasts will also find plenty of parks, trails and gardens to explore."

The city ranks high for amenities, economy and education.

Click HERE to find out more about the city.

Jersey City

LivScore: 742

"There are beautiful parks and waterfronts, plus a bustling financial district and an eclectic food scene," the website said. "Head to downtown Jersey City for restaurants and nightlife, or pop in one of the many coffee shops or biergartens."

The city ranks high for amenities, health and economy.

Click HERE to find out more about the city.

Livability did not rank the cities other than give them a LivScore, and it appears the highest LivScore given was to Carmel, Indiana, which received a score of 875.

The website also only considered small to mid-size cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000, and ities with a median home value of $500,000 or less.

"We believe that affordability is one of the biggest benefits of living in a smaller city," the website said.

Aurielle Eady, with FOX 35 Orlando, helped contribute to this report.