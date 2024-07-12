Bear sightings surge in NJ: Latest towns impacted, safety tips

Officials in Essex County, NJ are warning residents to be vigilant after several recent bear sightings.

All across New Jersey, there's been an increase in the number of bear sightings, with officials saying there's been a 13% increase compared to the same time last year. Maplewood is the latest town where one has been spotted.

"Me and my little sister Ariana were walking our dog just like an hour or two ago down the road and our neighbors stopped us and said that we should be careful because just up the street two hours ago they saw one or two bears in their backyard," said Anushka Pimplaskar, who lives nearby.

FOX 5 NY cameras spotted the cub in the woods near the homes by Fairview Terrace and Warner Road. The family who spotted the bear said the cub had been roaming around since Thursday morning and generally had been minding his own business.

We found him stretching, eating and playing with what appeared to be a dog toy, most likely stolen from someone's yard, before taking off back into the woods.

Last month, a woman called police after a bear trapped her and her child inside South Mountain Reservation. When police arrived, they rescued the woman and child, but the bear advanced toward them, and they had no choice but to shoot, killing the bear.

Are black bears dangerous?

Officials say black bears are usually shy and not aggressive toward humans, but that said, there are a few safety tips you should keep in mind:

Never approach a bear

Stay inside your home or vehicle

Shout and wave your arm to scare off the bear

If outdoors, remain calm and back slowly to the safety of your home or vehicle. DO NOT RUN!

Don't PLAY DEAD!

