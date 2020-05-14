NJ beaches, lakesides to open beginning Memorial Day weekend, says Murphy

article

Beaches and lakes in New Jersey will open beginning Memorial Day weekend with restrictions, announced Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday.

It will be up to local leaders to determine the best method to follow the restrictions which include limiting the number of people who can be on the beach or at a lake.

"No community can turn a beach into a private one," added the governor.

Social distancing protocols will also be in place as New Jersey continues to see new cases and deaths related to COVID-19.

Social distancing measures of six feet between beachgoers will be enforced, except for immediate families. Some towns may opt to limit beach badges.

Organized games, arcades, playgrounds, rides, contact sports, beach recreational summer camps, concerts, festivals, and fireworks will not be permitted.

Advertisement

Restrooms will be open at beaches, lakes and parks, some as early as this weekend, but water fountains, will remain closed, added Murphy

The state's parks and golf courses, which shut down as the coronavirus pandemic crisis worsened, reopened on May 2.

The governor announced 244 new deaths in the Garden State Thursday from COVID-19 bringing the total number dead to 9,946.