These new New Jersey laws go into effect in 2026

New Jersey is set to enact a slate of new laws in 2026, including a small bump to the Garden State's minimum wage and a toll increase on Delaware River bridges.

Minimum wage increase

What we know:

Most minimum wage employees in New Jersey will receive a $0.43 bump to the hourly rate, raising the state's minimum wage to $15.92 per hour.

Employees of seasonal and small businesses will also see their hourly rates rise to $15.23 an hour, an increase from $14.53, starting on January 1.

New Jersey's Department of Labor & Workforce Development said the adjustments to the state's minimum wage were made based on an increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy prioritized gradually increasing the state's minimum wage during his first term as governor in 2018, when the state's minimum wage was $8.60. Last February, Gov. Murphy signed legislation that bumped the hourly wage to $15.13 for most workers.

"This increase will provide vital support to all Garden State workers by making the dream of a livable wage reality," Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.

Toll bridge hike

What we know:

Drivers who use eight bridges connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania will notice a toll hike starting in the new year.

Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1)

Scudder Falls (I-295)

New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202)

I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22)

Portland-Columbia, Delaware Water Gap (I-80)

Milford-Montague (Route 206)

Cars, SUVs, trucks and motorcycles will soon have to pay $2 using EZPass and $5 using toll-by-plate. Cars and SUV hauling one or two-axle trailers will have to pay $4 with EZPass, while toll-by-plate drivers will pay $7. For a complete list of new toll rates, click here.

The new rate for EZPass drivers reflects a $0.50 increase from the current toll prices, and a $2 bump for toll-by-plate users.

Changes to Veterans Affairs

What we know:

New Jersey's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will shift its focus starting in the new calendar year, becoming the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Currently, the department manages both military operations and veterans' services in New Jersey. The new law, signed by Gov. Murphy, will rename the department and shift its focus to veteran-related matters, including housing, healthcare, mental health services, and benefits for veterans and their families.

"By establishing a department solely dedicated to the needs of Veterans, we will continue to ensure they have a seat at the table and direct access to the support and resources they deserve. Our Veterans and their families deserve nothing less," Gov. Murphy said.

The state's military functions will continue under the Department of Military Affairs.