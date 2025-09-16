Deadly opioid found on Long Island for 1st time; more potent than fentanyl

article

The Brief A new deadly opioid was found during a Long Island raid last month. Officials say it was the first discovery of nitazene in the Northeast. Nitazene is said to be 100 times stronger than fentanyl.



A dangerous discovery was made during a narcotics raid on Long Island last month, prompting a warning from drug enforcement officials.

What we know:

Nitazene, a synthetic opiod that the DEA says is more powerful and more deadly than fentanyl, was seized from a home in Nassau County.

DEA officials told the NY Post this was the first time the deadly new opiod had been discovered in the entire region.

"It’s alarming," Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said. "We haven’t come across this compound anywhere in the entire Northeast."

What is nitazene?

Nitazene is a deadly synthetic opiod that has multiple strains, with ranges in potency.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the nitazene found inside the Long Island home was 100 times stronger than fentanyl, according to DEA New York.

The drug was originally developed as a potential pain mediation in the 1950s, but was never approved for medical use.

Health officials say its effects can be reversed by overdose medication, such as Narcan, but may require multiple doses due to its potency.

Dig deeper:

Authorities also told the NY Post that they believe the nitazene pills were either smuggled in from Mexico, or pressed locally using raw powder from Chinese criminal networks.

Local perspective:

Anthony Gianatiempo, 34, of Hicksville, was arrested for the narcotics raid that led to the discovery of nitazene.

In addition to nitazene, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, police say Gianatiempo was found in possession of several suspected explosive devices and pounds of smokeless gunpowder.

He pleaded not guilty to several narcotics, weapons and explosive charges, and is being held without bail.