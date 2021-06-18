Expand / Collapse search

Nine new pop-up vaccination sites open at NY early voting locations

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Clinics target areas with low vaccination rates

Despite New York reaching a major vaccination milestone this week, with 70 percent of adults having at least one shot, there are still some neighborhoods in the city that remain mostly unvaccinated.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that nine new pop-up vaccination sites will be opening at or near early voting locations across New York.

The sites will be placed in areas where the vaccination rate has been shown to be lower than the statewide average and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We remain laser-focused on making the vaccine accessible in every community, and will go wherever New Yorkers go in order to reach them," Cuomo said in a statement. "We know some areas are still lagging in getting people vaccinated, and these new pop-up sites at early voting locations will allow New Yorkers to perform two civic duties at once - casting their ballot and rolling up their sleeve." 

The sites can be found at:

NEW YORK CITY:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion
1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, 
New York, NY 
Open: Saturday, June 19

SUNY Downstate Medical Center
450 Clarkson Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19

Claremont Neighborhood Center
489 East 169th Street
Bronx, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19

Rochdale Village Community Center
169-65 137th Avenue
Queens, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19

Gerard Carter Center
230 Broad Street
Staten Island, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19

LONG ISLAND:

Huntington Public Library (Station Branch)
1335 New York Avenue
Huntington Station, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19

CAPITAL REGION:

Karen B. Johnson Library
99 Clinton Street
Schenectady, NY
Open: Sunday, June 20

FINGER LAKES:

Edgerton Recreational Center
41 Backus Street
Rochester, NY
Open: Sunday, June 20

WESTERN NEW YORK:

Broadway Market
999 Broadway, Buffalo NY
Open: Friday, June 18

Cuomo also announced that the state's mass vaccination sites would begin downscaling operations, in order to focus on communities with low vaccination rates. 

The first phase of downscaling will begin on June 21, with the closing of mass sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College. 

On Monday, Cuomo lifted all state-mandated COVID restrictions as 70% of adults in New York had reportedly received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of June 17, the state's 7-day positivity rate is 0.39%, a number that has been declining for 74 consecutive days. 

