Nine new pop-up vaccination sites open at NY early voting locations

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that nine new pop-up vaccination sites will be opening at or near early voting locations across New York.

The sites will be placed in areas where the vaccination rate has been shown to be lower than the statewide average and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We remain laser-focused on making the vaccine accessible in every community, and will go wherever New Yorkers go in order to reach them," Cuomo said in a statement. "We know some areas are still lagging in getting people vaccinated, and these new pop-up sites at early voting locations will allow New Yorkers to perform two civic duties at once - casting their ballot and rolling up their sleeve."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The sites can be found at:

NEW YORK CITY:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion

1150 St. Nicholas Avenue,

New York, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

SUNY Downstate Medical Center

450 Clarkson Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

Claremont Neighborhood Center

489 East 169th Street

Bronx, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

Rochdale Village Community Center

169-65 137th Avenue

Queens, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

Gerard Carter Center

230 Broad Street

Staten Island, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

LONG ISLAND:

Huntington Public Library (Station Branch)

1335 New York Avenue

Huntington Station, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

CAPITAL REGION:

Karen B. Johnson Library

99 Clinton Street

Schenectady, NY

Open: Sunday, June 20

FINGER LAKES:

Edgerton Recreational Center

41 Backus Street

Rochester, NY

Open: Sunday, June 20

WESTERN NEW YORK:

Broadway Market

999 Broadway, Buffalo NY

Open: Friday, June 18

Cuomo also announced that the state's mass vaccination sites would begin downscaling operations, in order to focus on communities with low vaccination rates.

The first phase of downscaling will begin on June 21, with the closing of mass sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College.

On Monday, Cuomo lifted all state-mandated COVID restrictions as 70% of adults in New York had reportedly received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of June 17, the state's 7-day positivity rate is 0.39%, a number that has been declining for 74 consecutive days.

Advertisement