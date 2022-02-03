Nika King from Euphoria previews 'climactic' turn in next episode

According to statistics from HBO, season 2 of Euphoria has nearly doubled its viewership since season 1.

Nika King, who plays Leslie- Rue and Gia's mom, has a huge episode this Sunday night.

Zendaya and Storm Reid play her daughters. King said she has enjoyed watching Zendaya’s rise to super stardom.

"Just to see her grow into this wonderful actress and phenomenal human being, I'm just so proud of her," said King.

When it comes to the plot line, King said it's going to be a little intense.

"We kind of see things get a little climactic between myself and the characters played by Zendaya and Storm," said King.

There has been some recent drama outside the show with fans reacting as if King were actually the girls' mother.

"I'm not annoyed at all but they do know this is TV? This is not real," said King.

Due to the show and her mother's cancer diagnosis, King began a nonprofit, Rose of Sharon, to help marginalized communities deal with overall wellness.

"Every so often I will get a heartfelt DM from a fan saying how the show has helped them, how much they struggle with depression and anxiety," said King.