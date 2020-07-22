NFL: Fans attending games will be required to wear face masks

Fans attending NFL games during the 2020 season will be required to wear a face covering. The league-wide plan was announced Wednesday afternoon by NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Several NFL teams have already announced that they’d require any fans attending games to wear masks, however, the New York Giants and the New York Jets have already announced that they will play home games in a virtually empty MetLife Stadium this fall, based on recent orders from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

"We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible,” the teams said in a joint statement.

It is still unclear to what extent fans will be able to attend games when the season begins.

