Newtown Board of Education considers removing LGBTQ books

The Board of Education in Newtown is set to vote Thursday night on removing two LGBTQ-themed books from a library.

The two books up for debate are "Blankets" by Craig Thompson and "Flamer" by Mike Curato.

"Blankets" tells the story of an abused young man raised in an Evangelical Christian family, who finds his first true love.

"Flamer" tells the story of a Filipino teenager who is bullied in school, and eventually realizes he is gay.

Two Newtown school board members, both Republicans, have resigned following a meeting a few weeks ago, where the two voted in favor of banning the books.

At that meeting, the Democratic board members voted in favor of students having unrestricted access to the books.

The vote was deadlocked, which is why it’s back up for debate.

At the meeting on May 16, one of the board members who resigned said the reason was because of what she called "abhorrent and vile behavior" at the previous board meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.









