Woman killed in 2-car crash outside laundromat in Newark
NEWARK - A fatal two-car crash in Newark has killed one woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Woman killed in 2-car crash
What we know:
Preliminary findings of an investigation indicate that a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle outside the Ivy Hill Laundromat on Irvington Avenue at 2:30 p.m. earlier today, April 27.
The victim was reportedly sitting at a table near the front of the laundromat when she was hit.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victim and the driver of the truck are currently unknown.
It is also not known what may have potentially caused or led to the incident.
The Source: This article includes information from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.