Woman killed in 2-car crash outside laundromat in Newark

The Brief Preliminary findings of an investigation indicate that a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle outside the Ivy Hill Laundromat on Irvington Avenue. The victim was reportedly sitting at a table near the front of the laundromat when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



A fatal two-car crash in Newark has killed one woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Woman killed in 2-car crash

What we know:

Preliminary findings of an investigation indicate that a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle outside the Ivy Hill Laundromat on Irvington Avenue at 2:30 p.m. earlier today, April 27.

The victim was reportedly sitting at a table near the front of the laundromat when she was hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the driver of the truck are currently unknown.

It is also not known what may have potentially caused or led to the incident.