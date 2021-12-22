Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tests positive for COVID-19

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Baraka, the city's 40th Mayor, said in a tweet that his wife and son tested negative.

"By the grace of God I'm okay and have no symptoms at all," Baraka said. "I'm going to retest on Friday and Monday as well, and I thank everyone for your well-wishes. Please wear your masks and get vaccinated!"

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state had seen a 42% increase in COVID cases in a single day.

