Newark Airport set to close for hours to 'general Aviation aircraft': FAA
NEW JERSEY - Newark Airport will close to general aviation from 12:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the FAA.
FAA officials tell FOX 5 NY EWR is only closed to "general aviation aircraft" who want to land without prior approval in that time period. They also said commercial traffic would not impacted.
This comes just a day after Newark Liberty International temporarily halted flights when a United Airlines aircraft returned to the airport due to reports of smoke mid-flight. The source of the smoke remains unknown. That incident caused significant delays, as reported by FlightAware.
Delays, cancelations at NYC-area airports
Check the status of each airport below:
JFK Airport status
LaGuardia Airport status
Newark Airport status
