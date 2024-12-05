Newark Airport set to close for hours to 'general Aviation aircraft': FAA

article

Newark Airport will close to general aviation from 12:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the FAA.

FAA officials tell FOX 5 NY EWR is only closed to "general aviation aircraft" who want to land without prior approval in that time period. They also said commercial traffic would not impacted.

This comes just a day after Newark Liberty International temporarily halted flights when a United Airlines aircraft returned to the airport due to reports of smoke mid-flight. The source of the smoke remains unknown. That incident caused significant delays, as reported by FlightAware.

