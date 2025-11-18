Newark gathers to remember 10-year-old Jordan Garcia, killed in weekend mass shooting

The Brief Family and friends gathered at Vailsburg Park’s Raheem Morris Field to honor 10-year-old Jordan Garcia, who was killed in Saturday’s Newark shooting. Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott died after gunfire erupted near Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street; three others were injured. Investigators released surveillance video showing two suspects and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Family, friends, and community members gathered Tuesday night at Vailsburg Park to honor 10-year-old Jordan Garcia, who was killed in a shooting on Newark’s south side over the weekend.

What they're saying:

The vigil and balloon release took place at Raheem Morris Field, where Jordan practiced with his youth football team, the West Ward Hawks.

Loved ones described him as a fifth grader who enjoyed playing football and spending time with his family.

Jordan’s coach, who organized a GoFundMe page to support the family, said Garcia was deeply connected to his teammates and community.

Family and friends gathered at Vailsburg Park's Raheem Morris Field to honor 10-year-old Jordan Garcia.

"These kids are like our kids," the coach said. "Once they became part of this organization, they became our kids. I’m really hurt. I don’t think he deserved this."

Shooting on Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15, near the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street, outside a liquor store. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows two people walking along Chancellor Avenue before opening fire on a group standing nearby.

Police identified the two people killed as 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott.

Three others were injured: Garcia’s 11-year-old brother, who remains hospitalized in stable condition; 19-year-old Masi Rogers, listed in critical condition; and 60-year-old Sheppard Miller, listed in stable condition. All were taken to University Hospital.

Mayor urges suspects to surrender

Local perspective:

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to find those responsible.

"All of our partners, from the federal to state to local level, are involved in this," Baraka said. "These perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately."

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from Newark Police.

No arrests have been made. Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Community calls for justice

At Monday’s vigil, residents stood together in silence as balloons were released into the air. Many said they gathered to support the victims’ families and to demand accountability.

"We wanted to honor the lives that were lost and show that the community stands together," one attendee said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).