Newark mass shooting surveillance video: What police say happened, timeline

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the moments leading up to a shooting in Newark that left a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead and three others injured.

Newark mass shooting victims

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15, near the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street outside a liquor store.

According to investigators, the video shows two people walking up Chancellor Avenue before opening fire on a group standing on the sidewalk. Multiple rounds were fired, striking five people.

Police identified the two people killed as 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott. Three others were injured: Garcia’s 11-year-old brother, who remains hospitalized in stable condition; 19-year-old Masi Rogers, listed in critical condition; and 60-year-old Sheppard Miller, listed in stable condition. All were taken to University Hospital.

Mayor urges suspects to surrender

City officials, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Public Safety Director Emmanuel Miranda, and the Essex County Prosecutor, met with the victims’ families at the hospital.

"To hear the yelling and the wailing of those mothers in the hospital is something I will never forget," Baraka said. "We’ve promised these families we will not rest until the suspects are brought to justice."

Baraka also visited Chancellor Avenue School, where students and staff mourned Garcia, who was a student there.

"Watching kids come out of the classroom crying was very difficult," Baraka said. "These incidents make it clear that there is more work to be done."

Newark community rallies for justice

Residents gathered near the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street, leaving balloons and candles in remembrance of the victims.

Community members told FOX 5 NY they came to support the families and call for unity.

"We wanted to come out here and honor the lives of these innocent souls that were lost to violence," one resident said. "We need more people in the community to come together."

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Newark Police are investigating with assistance from state and federal partners.

No arrests have been made. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the shooting "an unspeakable tragedy" and said the state will continue to work with local law enforcement to address gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).