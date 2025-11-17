10-year-old child, woman killed in Newark shooting ID'd; 3 others injured

The Brief Police have released the names of those killed and injured in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Newark, New Jersey. The victims include 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, both pronounced dead at University Hospital. Three others, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured.



What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday, Nov. 15, in Newark, where multiple people were struck by gunfire. The victims were taken to University Hospital.

Officials have identified the victims in Saturday’s deadly Newark shooting that left a 10-year-old child and a 21-year-old woman dead and three others wounded, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital:

10-year-old Jordan Garcia

21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott

Three others were injured:

An 11-year-old boy, Garcia’s brother, who is hospitalized in stable condition. His name is being withheld because he is a minor.

Masi Rogers, 19, listed in critical condition.

Sheppard Miller, 60, listed in stable condition.

The investigation continues

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Newark Police, continues to investigate.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the shooting "an unspeakable tragedy," adding that the state will continue working with local authorities to combat gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).